Pensioners unhappy with extension of tenure of PRC

The Telangana State Pensioners joint action committee and State government retired employees expressed shock over the decision to extend the term of the first Pay Revision Commission till December 31 and urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to reconsider the decision.

The pensioners JAC and retired employees association requested the Chief Minister to consider grant of interim relief of at least 27 % on par with the government of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh with effect from July 1, 2018, the date from which the new pay scales were due. They recalled how the Chief Minister considered implementation of the PRC on various occasions and also the concessions granted to various sections in spite of the deep financial crisis the State was undergoing.

Stating that the employees and pensioners were treating the Chief Minister as head of their families, they said most of the pensioners were in their twilight years and were expecting the announcement of the PRC.