Pensioners stage protest demand full pension

NIZAMABAD

01 June 2020 21:43 IST

Government has cut 50 % pension, say retired employees

Government pensioners and retired employees held a protest demonstration in front of the Collectorate, here on Monday, demanding the full payment of monthly pension and clearance of previous arrears.

They said that the State government in the last three months cut 50 % of the pension amount causing enormous hardship to the retired persons. They demanded the immediate payment of arrears of March and April months. They later submitted a memorandum to Collector C. Narayana Reddy.

Pensioners’ State Association secretary K. Ram Mohan Rao, district convenor Dathatri Rao, Shaheed Mia, Mary, Nirmala, Prasad Rao, Pandari, Narayana and Sirpa Lingam participated in the demonstration.

