Pensioners ready to pay 0.5% of basic pay for health scheme

Telangana Government Pensioners Joint Action Committee has said that they would contribute only 0.5% for the pensioners’ health scheme while questioning the logic behind Non-Gazetted Officers (NGOs) committing 2% of their basic salary.

In a statement here, K. Laxmaiah, Chairman of the JAC, A. Rajendra Babu, Co-Chairman and others said the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) has suggested that 1% of basic salary be contributed by the employees while the government should contribute 1%. “Since the pensioners get only half the salary it is logical that we pay ony 0.5%,” they said.

They also questioned the enthusiasm of the NGOs in coming forward to donate 2% when the PRC itself suggested only 1% contribution.


