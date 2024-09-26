Members of the Telangana All Pensioners and Retired Persons Association (TAPRPA) staged a protest on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) to express their dissatisfaction with the Union Government’s health policies.

Led by TAPRPA president Pothula Narayan Reddy, the protest saw participation from senior leaders MN Reddy, Namala Somaiah, V. Krishna Mohan, P. Prabhakar, and Swamy.

In a charter of 12 demands, the pensioners demanded that the government restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and constitute the 8th Central Pay Commission. They also called for the implementation of Supreme Court judgments on notional increments for retirees, as well as the reduction of the commutation restoration period from 15 years to 12 years. Additionally, the protestors demanded the reinstatement of train concessions for senior citizens.

The protest highlighted growing concerns among pensioners over issues related to financial security and lack of government support.

