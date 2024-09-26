ADVERTISEMENT

Pensioners protest for restoration of Old Pension Scheme

Updated - September 26, 2024 12:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Telangana All Pensioners and Retired Persons Association (TAPRPA) staged a protest on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) to express their dissatisfaction with the Union Government’s health policies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by TAPRPA president Pothula Narayan Reddy, the protest saw participation from senior leaders MN Reddy, Namala Somaiah, V. Krishna Mohan, P. Prabhakar, and Swamy.

‘Unified Pension Scheme’ unveiled as government backtracks on New Pension Scheme 

In a charter of 12 demands, the pensioners demanded that the government restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and constitute the 8th Central Pay Commission. They also called for the implementation of Supreme Court judgments on notional increments for retirees, as well as the reduction of the commutation restoration period from 15 years to 12 years. Additionally, the protestors demanded the reinstatement of train concessions for senior citizens.

Why did the Centre alter its pension plan?

The protest highlighted growing concerns among pensioners over issues related to financial security and lack of government support.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US