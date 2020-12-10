Pensioners JAC for speedy release of PRC report

The Telangana Government Pensioners Joint Action Committee has urged the State government to direct the Pay Revision Commission headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal to submit its report at the earliest.
The JAC recalled that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao assured the employees and pensioners that their revised pay scales would come into effect from July 1, 2018. He had accordingly announced constitution of a three-member panel in place of the traditional one-member PRC to submit its report. More than two years since the constitution of the PRC, the commission is yet to submit its report and this is putting the employees as well as pensioners to hardships.
JAC chairman K. Lakshmaiah and co-chairman P. Krishnamurthy said the government should therefore direct the PRC to submit its report at the earliest. In the meantime, the government should take time to release two instalments of dearness allowance to employees and dearness relief to pensioners as they were facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and spiralling costs of the essentials.
The government should also positively consider the recommendation on payment of additional quantum to pensioners who crossed 70 years. Though the previous PRC had made the recommendation in its report, no action had been initiated in this direction so far, they said.
