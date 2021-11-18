Pensioners’ JAC dharna on November 26

HYDERABAD

18 November 2021 22:21 IST

Members of Telangana Pensioners’ Joint Action Committee have resolved to stage a protest at Dharna Chowk on November 26 in support of their demands. An emergency meeting of the JAC convened here on Thursday decided to stage the protest demanding that the government release pending dues of pensioners, including the instalments of dearness relief on par with the Central government employees and ensuring that the corporate hospitals honour the employees health scheme facility, including for outpatients. JAC chairman K. Laxmaiah urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to release the pending amounts without any delay.

