Members of Telangana Pensioners’ Joint Action Committee have resolved to stage a protest at Dharna Chowk on November 26 in support of their demands. An emergency meeting of the JAC convened here on Thursday decided to stage the protest demanding that the government release pending dues of pensioners, including the instalments of dearness relief on par with the Central government employees and ensuring that the corporate hospitals honour the employees health scheme facility, including for outpatients. JAC chairman K. Laxmaiah urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to release the pending amounts without any delay.
Pensioners’ JAC dharna on November 26
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
November 18, 2021 22:21 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
November 18, 2021 22:21 IST
Related Articles
Close X
K. Chandrashekhar Rao warns Centre on paddy procurement and promises to lead the nation’s fight against BJP
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 10:21:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/pensioners-jac-dharna-on-november-26/article37568028.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story