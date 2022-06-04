Pension officer caught taking bribe
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday caught a pension officer red-handed while taking bribe.
A release from ACB stated that the accused officer was identified as Ralli Venkata Satya Naga Prasad, a senior accountant at the Office of Assistant Pension Payment Officer, located at MJ Road, Nampally.
He had reportedly demanded ₹10, 000 from one Ms. Ayesha Siddiqa, a resident of Tolichowki, to process bills of her deceased parents.
The accused officer was arrested and produced before the special court for SPE and ACB cases. An investigation is underway.
