Pension officer caught taking bribe 

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday caught a pension officer red-handed while taking bribe.

A release from ACB stated that the accused officer was identified as Ralli Venkata Satya Naga Prasad, a senior accountant at the Office of Assistant Pension Payment Officer, located at MJ Road, Nampally.

He had reportedly demanded ₹10, 000 from one Ms. Ayesha Siddiqa, a resident of Tolichowki, to process bills of her deceased parents.

The accused officer was arrested and produced before the special court for SPE and ACB cases. An investigation is underway.