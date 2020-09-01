‘Pension Betrayal Day’ protest

Demand scrapping of Contributory Pension Scheme

Members owing allegiance to the joint forum of organisations representing government employees, including teachers and pensioners, public sector and contract employees, on Tuesday observed “Pension Betrayal Day” in a symbolic protest against the continuation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which was adopted in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh on this day in 2004.

Lunch-hour demonstrations by the teachers and other government employees in various schools and offices across the district marked the “Betrayal Day.”

Members of various constituent organisations of the joint forum attended their duties by sporting black badges as part of the State-wide protest called by the Aikya Vedika demanding that the CPS be revoked and the old pension scheme be reintroduced.

A delegation of the joint forum comprising the leaders of the TSUTF, the STF, the TPTF, the TSTTF and other organisations submitted a memorandum to the district authorities with a seven-point charter of demands.

Their other main demands include immediate declaration of the long delayed Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations, implementation of new pay scales with effect from July 1, 2018, and regularisation of contract employees.