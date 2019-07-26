Pending dues from toddy shops waived

The State government has announced its decision to waive the long pending dues from the toddy shops.

The waiver of dues amounting to ₹7.98 crore will benefit over 2 lakh tappers.

The move comes after the government had abolished the tree tax and took steps to reopen the toddy shops in different parts of the State.

The government had simplified the licence norms of toddy tappers and members of the community could now get licence for 10 years instead of five years of the past.

Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud told reporters on Friday that the waiver of dues was yet another step aimed at welfare of the artisans and those engaged in small trades, toddy tappers in particular. Waiver of tax on palm trees would amount to ₹15 crore a year at the rate of ₹25 per tree in rural areas and ₹50 per tree in urban areas.

The was part of series of welfare measures launched in the interests of the toddy tappers’ community, including grant of ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh in case of death or permanent disability. The government had so far released ₹18 crore towards payment of ex-gratia for tappers and the balance ₹9 crore would be released soon. He recalled how the previous governments of the undivided State adopted indifferent attitude towards the toddy tappers community and there was time when the toddy shops in the twin cities were closed.

The Minister took serious note of felling of palm trees in the name of real estate business. The Excise Department had been asked to keep a close watch on such activities and ensure that cases were registered under Section 27 of the Excise Act against those found guilty of tree felling. He exhorted the people to submit photographs of instances of tree felling to the authorities concerned so that action would be initiated against those indulging in such acts on one pretext or the other.