Pending Dharani applications to be cleared after lifting of model code of conduct

Scrutiny and clearance of pending applications related to rectification of data in Dharani portal is expected to gather momentum in the coming days.

Revenue officials at the district level have completed scrutiny of 1.03 lakh out of the 2.46 lakh pending applications received from farmers so far. The committee on Dharani headed by senior Congress leader M. Kodanda Reddy has directed the officials concerned to scrutinise the remaining applications before June 4, the day when the results of Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be announced.

“Significant number of pending applications have been cleared. But the process has been delayed as the district level officials including the Collectors were engaged in the election duties,” a committee member told The Hindu. The committee is also looking at problems pertaining to the modules incorporated in the portal, especially those related to TS33 and focussed on recommending changes to those modules in consultation with experts.

“Each module has a set of problems of its own. We will soon start the exercise to rectify the lapses,” he said. Sources revealed that though the committee evinced interest in continuing with the ongoing process of rectifying the lapses, it was restrained by the Revenue officials who cited the model code of conduct which is operational in the State.

After clearance of the pending applications by the time the MCC ceases to be operational, the committee has resolved to focus on Part-B, the lands in civil and other disputes. As much as 18 lakh acres of land has been listed under Part-B. “We are focussing on clearing as much land as possible from Part-B and efforts will be in that direction immediately after the model code is lifted,” the member said.