Pending bills paid to contractors, but situation of BC students remains unchanged: National BC welfare association chief

Telangana government is readily paying pending bills to contractors. However, the situation of 14 lakh students from Backward Classes, who had not received their reimbursement dues for the past three years, remains unchanged, said National BC welfare association president R. Krishnaiah.

As certificates are withheld by college managements for payment of dues, students are at a loss – unable to pursue higher education or take up jobs, he said.

Scholarship and reimbursement dues of ₹4,000 crore

While addressing students and leaders at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 10, 2024), he said that the government must immediately release students’ scholarship and reimbursement dues amounting to about ₹4,000 crore.

Scholarship amount inadequate

Mr. Krishnaiah also pointed to the scholarship amount of ₹5,500 per student was inadequate and said that Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been providing up to ₹20,000 and ₹15,000 respectively.

In the past 12 years, students of SC/ST and Minority are continued with the same scholarship and mess bill charges, which were also calculated unscientifically. In contrast, Mr. Krishnaiah reasoned, the salaries to employees were hiked twice, thrice for legislators and pension for senior citizens was increased by five times.