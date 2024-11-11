 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pending bills paid to contractors, but situation of BC students remains unchanged: National BC welfare association chief

He demanded Telangana government to immediately release reimbursement and scholarship dues amount to about ₹4,000 crore

Published - November 11, 2024 11:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
National BC welfare association president R. Krishnaiah demanded Telangana government to immediately clear fee reimbursement dues and scholarships to students from Backward Classes have to be cleared immediately. He addressed a programme in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

National BC welfare association president R. Krishnaiah demanded Telangana government to immediately clear fee reimbursement dues and scholarships to students from Backward Classes have to be cleared immediately. He addressed a programme in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 10, 2024).

Telangana government is readily paying pending bills to contractors. However, the situation of 14 lakh students from Backward Classes, who had not received their reimbursement dues for the past three years, remains unchanged, said National BC welfare association president R. Krishnaiah.

As certificates are withheld by college managements for payment of dues, students are at a loss – unable to pursue higher education or take up jobs, he said.

Scholarship and reimbursement dues of ₹4,000 crore

While addressing students and leaders at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 10, 2024), he said that the government must immediately release students’ scholarship and reimbursement dues amounting to about ₹4,000 crore.

Scholarship amount inadequate

Mr. Krishnaiah also pointed to the scholarship amount of ₹5,500 per student was inadequate and said that Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been providing up to ₹20,000 and ₹15,000 respectively.

Over ₹1,500 crore approved for scholarships for BC and EBC students

In the past 12 years, students of SC/ST and Minority are continued with the same scholarship and mess bill charges, which were also calculated unscientifically. In contrast, Mr. Krishnaiah reasoned, the salaries to employees were hiked twice, thrice for legislators and pension for senior citizens was increased by five times.

Published - November 11, 2024 11:34 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.