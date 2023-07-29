HamberMenu
Penalty for unauthorised transport of construction debris

July 29, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Environment, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV & DM) wing of the GHMC has, through a statement, cautioned private transporters, builders and individuals against unauthorised transportation of construction debris.

The GHMC has designated four locations for proper disposal of construction and demolition waste, and citizens should contact the authorised agencies alone for the disposal of debris, the statement said.

Accordingly, those from Moosapet, Kukatpally, Gajularamaram and Qutbullahpur circles of Kukatpally zone and all circles of Serilingampally zone may contact Hyderabad C&D Waste Pvt. Ltd., at the toll free number 1800-120-1159 or WhatsApp to 9100927073.

Citizens from Amberpet circle of the Secunderabad Zone, Uppal, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar and Saroornagar circles of LB Nagar Zone and Malakpet and Santoshnagar circles of Charminar zone too may contact the same agency for disposal of C&D waste.

Citizens from Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar and Rajendra Nagar circles of Charminar zone, the whole of Khairatabad Zone, Alwal circle of Kukatpally zone, Kapra circle of LB Nagar zone, and Malkajgiri, Musheerabad, Secunderabad and Begumpet circles of Secunderabad zone may contact Soma Srinivas Reddy on the toll free number 18002030033 or WhatsApp to 7330000203 for disposing of the C&D waste.

Unauthorised transport of C&D waste will attract a penalty of ₹25,000 for the first offence, ₹50,000 for the second, ₹1 lakh for the third, along with confiscation of the vehicle, the statement warned.

These apart, a penalty of ₹50,000 will be imposed against the person or entity on whose behalf the waste is being transported, it said.

