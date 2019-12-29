Penalty for litterbugs, says Harish

Urging people to be more hygiene conscious and responsible in keeping their surroundings and roads free of litter, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has suggested imposing penalty on litterbugs and said that sarpanches should implement Palle Pragati efficiently to bring about positive changes in their respective village. The second phase of the programme will commence on January 2, he said.

Participating in a review meeting on Palle Pragati here on Saturday, the Minister said Sangareddy district stood first in the State for effective implementation of the 30-day action plan programme. He directed MPDOs and Panchayat Raj assistant engineers to conduct review every Monday to release pending bills of works completed in villages.

The programme, he said, has reduced medical costs for many families. He also requested sarpanches to monitor the performance of class 10 students, organise special classes for them to achieve good results in the forthcoming board exams and to also attend parent-teacher meetings.

Mr. Harish Rao expressed concern over poor progress of construction of dumpyards, graveyards and distribution of tractors at Narayanakhed mandal and said Nyalakal mandal came a close second in terms of poor performance.

The government has been releasing ₹339 crore every month to panchayats and there should not be any problem in taking up development works, he said. Meanwhile, he congratulated Kangti MPDO for performing best in construction of graveyards and dumpyards.

He also took the opportunity to announce the Government’s plan to impose a State-wide plastic ban and said people should start looking for alternatives given the huge dependency on the plastic industry.

Water woes

Responding to the water crisis in the district, Mr. Harish Rao said the problem will continue for another six months since Singur was not filled with water due to lack of rain. “Singur was not filled while every reservoir across the State was filled. We are thinking of alternatives to provide water to the needy. Kaleshwaram water would be diverted to Singur thereby addressing the problem once and for all, irrespective of rain,” said the Minister.

Lok Sabha member B.B. Patil, and MLAs Ch. Kranthi Kiran and M. Bhopal Reddy participated in the meeting.