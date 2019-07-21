Penalties for violations to be heavy under new Municipal Act

The new Telangana Municipal Act empowers the citizens to submit an online self-certification in municipal records for new constructions but the individual concerned will have the responsibility of furnishing correct information.

An audit at random will be undertaken for self-assessments in respect of the plot size, plinth area, floors and usage, so if any variation is found, the municipal commissioner concerned will make the correct assessment, levy and collect the actual tax with one-time penalty of 25 times for incorrect information and also initiate penal section. If 10% of violation of permissible setbacks with respect to floors permitted in sanctioned plan is found, penalty will be 25% of property tax.

Penalty will be 50% of property tax for more than 10% violation and 100% if there are unauthorised floors over the floors permitted in a sanctioned plan. The same goes for total unauthorised constructions.

Cent per cent penalty will also be collected for violation of usage of building like residential to commercial and so on. The Act also states that if the tax-payer commits a default to pay the tax by June-end and by December-end for the first and second half of the year, respectively, the commissioner, after giving notice to the defaulting owner, will disconnect the services to the premises.

Additional rebate

An additional rebate will be provided for properties which have taken up recycling of waste water, rainwater harvesting structures, installed solar water heating and lighting.

Self-certification is also being made applicable to applications for layouts in accordance with layout rules, master plan, detailed planning scheme or local area plan.

An applicant, after submitting all the necessary documents and paying required fee through a web-based online system, will get the tentative layout plan approval within 21 days.

This permission will be communicated online for carrying out infrastructure activities and provision of basic amenities within two years of the date of approval. If this is not done on time, the commissioner will execute the leftover works by selling the mortgaged plots and the developer concerned will be blacklisted.

Imprisonment

Open spaces like parks, playgrounds, and roads will have to be registered free of cost by the developer in the name of the municipality while the commissioner concerned will have to maintain a record of all such open spaces. This is a precondition for final online approvals. Any unauthorised development will attract imprisonment up to three years and even 25% penalty of the value of land.