Pembarthi, Chandlapur adjudged best tourism villages in Telangana

September 25, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Pembarthi (Jangoan) and Chandlapur (Siddipet) have been chosen by the Ministry of Tourism as the best tourism villages in Telangana for the year, announced Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Monday.

Speaking to the media, he said both the villages will receive awards on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27 during a special function in New Delhi. The Modi government recognised the handicrafts and tourism places in Telangana and had recognised Bhoodan Pochampalli as a tourism village in November 2021.

Pembarthi has been in existence from the Kakatiya period and is known for brass and bronze products, which are exported to countries such as the U.S., Germany, Belgium and Japan. Annually, about 25,000 people visit the village, also known for home decorations, figurines of gods and goddesses and other handicrafts, he said. Chandlapur village is renowned for the famous Ranganayaka Swamy temple, ‘Gollabama’ saris and other crafts of the region.

The Minister pointed out that the Central government actively promoted Telangana arts and crafts, especially during the recently concluded G-20 summit, where foreign delegates were presented with the Pochampally saris and scarves.

