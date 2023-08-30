Peeved at ticket denial, BRS Uppal MLA raises voice of dissent

August 30, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 04:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The voice of dissent in Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over the denial of the party ticket to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections continues to grow shriller more than a week since the announcement of candidates by the party leadership on August 21.

On Tuesday, sitting MLA from Uppal Bethi Subhas Reddy, who has been denied ticket this time as the party leadership favoured Bandaru Laxma Reddy, sought to know why he was denied a ticket, although party president and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao had told specifically cited that various reasons, including surveys and performance reports, were considered while making the decision to change certain sitting MLAs this time.

Mr.Subhash Reddy spoke to newspersons after meeting his followers at his residence here and alleged that “rowdies and goondas” were given tickets by the party but he had never resorted to any corruption or irregularities and had been with the party since its inception. He stated that he would wait for 10 days and chalk out his future course of action in case the leadership failed to address his issue.

He stated that several politicians would amass wealth after getting elected as MLA, but he had disposed of his assets. He also ruled out the possibility of changing his affiliation to another party in the immediate future.

On the other hand, sitting MLA Chilumula Madan Reddy from Narsapur, regarding whom the party has kept its decision pending, said in Narsapur on Monday that he would contest the forthcoming election under any circumstances. He stated that it was the responsibility of the party leadership to ensure that there was no split in the party in the constituency.

Referring indirectly to another aspirant of the party ticket and State Women’s Commission chairperson V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, he said he had no objection even if she was made an MLC and a Minister. Mr.Madan Reddy held a meeting with the party leaders and workers. State Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers chairman V. Devender Reddy, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Chandra Gound, Mandal Parishad presidents of Hathnoora and Shivampet participated.

Another sitting MLA, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao from Malkajigiri, who has been given ticket, is also holding meetings with his supporters every day over the issue of ticket for his son from Medak constituency. One more MLA, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy from Jangaon, a ticket for whom has also been kept pending by the party, and Station Ghanpur MLA T. Rajaish, who has been denied a ticket, are also holding series of meetings with their supporters in their respective constituencies.