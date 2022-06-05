Peddler nabbed; 5 kg ganja seized 

Tukaramgate police arrested a 23-year-old labour worker, allegedly for possessing and selling ganja. The police recovered about five kilograms of contraband from him on Saturday.

According to police, G. Karthik, a worker at a local cement store, was a habitual ganja consumer.

Police said he had noticed a luggage bag falling off from a running Konark Express train when he was near the railway tracks behind the RRC grounds around noontime on Thursday. On opening the bag, he had found dry ganja in it and kept it for himself.

He was arrested following information that he was selling part of the package.