GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Peddavagu project’s bund suffers major breach

Heavy rains in the catchment areas brought copious inflows into the reservoir, as one of the three gates got stuck, the bund was damaged after the inflows exceeded the outflows

Published - July 19, 2024 08:45 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Peddavagu medium irrigation project in Telangana’s Aswaraopeta mandal, bordering Andhra Pradesh, suffered a major breach on Thursday night resulting in inundation of vast tracts of agricultural lands in Gummadivalli and Kothuru, the downstream villages in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and in many villages in Eluru district of neighbouring A.P.

No loss of life was reported. However, there were reports of loss of cattle in the flash floods in Peddavagu. Aggrieved villagers blamed the poor maintenance of the project situated along the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border for the incident.

Sources said that two of the three gates of the project were opened by the staff after heavy rains in the catchment areas brought copious inflows into the reservoir on Thursday. The bund of the project developed a breach for about 100 meters after the heavy inflows exceeded the outflows as the remaining gate of the project got stuck, sources said.

However, the officials are yet to determine the exact cause of the breach of the earthen bund.

It may be mentioned that 26 marooned farm labourers and several cattle grazers were rescued from the flood-affected areas of Narayanapuram and Bachuvarigudem villages in the downstream of Peddavagu on Thursday evening.

The Peddavagu project site is located in Telangana’s Gummadivalli village while the 80% of its ayacut is spread in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district.

About 2000 acres of the total ayacut of around 16,000 acres is in Telangana and the rest in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Collector Jitesh V. Patel and Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju visited the flood-affected Gummadivalli and Kothuru villages on Friday.

Several aggrieved farmers sought compensation for the loss of crops and cattle. They deplored that they were facing an uncertain future following the breach of the project’s bund.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.