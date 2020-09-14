Peddavagu medium irrigation project getting copious inflows

The Peddavagu medium irrigation project at Gummadivalli in Aswaraopeta mandal received copious inflows from the catchment areas of the Peddavagu rivulet due to heavy rains in the upstream areas of the reservoir on Monday.

Surplus water from the reservoir was released downstream by opening a crest gate of the dam on Monday evening. According to sources, vehicular traffic between Vadderangapuram and Gummadivalli in the mandal was disrupted for sometime in the early hours of the day after a low-lying point on the thoroughfare came under a thick sheet of water. The medium irrigation project, the ayacut of which is spread in 2,360 acres in the State and the rest 13,640 acres in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, reached its capacity.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Kinnerasani dam near Palvancha town inched closer to its full storage capacity owing to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Kinnerasani river on Sunday, sources added. Charla, Gundala and various other Agency mandals in the district recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 a.m. on Monday. Heavy rains lashed many parts of Khammam district with Sattupalli and Penuballi mandals recording a high rainfall of 84 mm and 62.2 mm, respectively.