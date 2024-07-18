Peddavagu in spate: IAF chopper rescues eight stranded farmhands in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem dist

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter rescued eight farm labourers marooned in agricultural fields at Narayanapuram village in Aswaraopeta mandal following flash floods in Peddavagu stream late on Thursday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rescue operation was going on to evacuate the remaining seven workers when reports last came in.

The overflowing Peddavagu suddenly flooded downstream agricultural fields at Narayanapuram, leaving around 15 farm labourers stranded, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alerted by their distress calls, the district authorities requisitioned the services of the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and the IAF.

Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju is monitoring the rescue operation at Narayanapuram. DDRF personnel have also joined the efforts.

Heavy inflows into the Peddavagu reservoir at Gummadivalli village had prompted the authorities to lift its crest gates to let out excess water downstream earlier in the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.