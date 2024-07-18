GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Peddavagu in spate: IAF chopper rescues eight stranded farmhands in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

Published - July 18, 2024 07:47 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter rescued eight farm labourers marooned in agricultural fields at Narayanapuram village in Aswaraopeta mandal following flash floods in Peddavagu stream late on Thursday afternoon.

The rescue operation was going on to evacuate the remaining seven workers when reports last came in.

The overflowing Peddavagu suddenly flooded downstream agricultural fields at Narayanapuram, leaving around 15 farm labourers stranded, sources said.

Alerted by their distress calls, the district authorities requisitioned the services of the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and the IAF.

Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju is monitoring the rescue operation at Narayanapuram. DDRF personnel have also joined the efforts.

Heavy inflows into the Peddavagu reservoir at Gummadivalli village had prompted the authorities to lift its crest gates to let out excess water downstream earlier in the day.

