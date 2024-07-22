Peddavagu fiasco: Minister for Revenue announces compensation for agricultural fields affected by sand casting, relief measures

Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday announced several relief measures for the flood affected families of Gummadivalli, Kothuru and Koyarangapuram villages in Aswaraopeta mandal who bore the brunt of the bund breach of Peddavagu medium irrigation project on Thursday.

The Minister visited the project site and the three flood-affected villages to take stock of the situation arising out of the Peddavagu project’s bund breach. He made an on the spot assessment of the losses suffered by around 51 families of the three villages. He consoled the bereaved family members of Shiva, a villager of Kothuru, who died of electrocution on Thursday. He disbursed financial assistance from the PSR Trust to the 51 flood-affected families and also to the bereaved family members of Shiva.

Later, speaking to the media the Revenue Minister said a compensation of ₹10,000 per acre will be sanctioned to 400 acres of agricultural fields affected by sand casting in the three villages. Compensation will also be sanctioned to the flood-affected families who have lost their sheep and cattle in Thursday’s incident. Free seeds will be provided to the farmers who suffered loss of crops, he said, adding that Indiramma houses will be constructed for those whose houses were damaged in the flash floods.

Taking a serious view of the Peddavagu bund breach, he said it was quite evident that the negligence of the officials concerned led to the incident.

He said show cause notices have already been served on the officials responsible. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sanctioned ₹8 crore for immediate repairs to the damaged bund of the Peddavagu project.

