Peddapalli MP eyes tapping industrial potential in constituency

Eyeing the vast potential of industrialisation in Peddapalli parliamentary constituency endowed with natural resources, Congress MP Gaddam Vamshi Krishna has decided to impress upon the Union Government to facilitate setting up of more public sector undertakings.

The first time MP from Peddapalli, Mr. Vamshi Krishna, an entrepreneur himself and also the Joint Managing Director of Visaka Industries feels that the rich mineral resources can always be tapped by the government entitites. Towards this direction, he has invited the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Telangana chapter to hold ‘Invest in Peddapalli’ programme shortly.

“The whole region is full of natural resources. There’s a lot of coal, there’s lot of sand, there’s lot of water in that area. But unfortunately, in the last 10 years, the complete resources and the revenue of the resources has been diverted out of the Peddapalli area,” Mr. Vamshi Krishna told The Hindu on Friday.

Speaking about the scope for industrialisation, the third generation politician, who is the grandson of former Union Minister and CWC member late G. Venkataswamy, said Peddapalli can always become an industrial cluster apart from Hyderabad. “My idea of development is to explore the scope for setting up of clusters outside Hyderabad and more so in the rural areas. We need to have multiple clusters to ensure decentralisation of industries. The local talent pool can be utilised to ensure employment too,” he pointed out.

The Peddapalli MP said each of the seven assembly constituencies in his parliamentary seat was conducive for different types of development. “Take for example, Peddapalli and Ramangudam, both are industrial towns. Chennur and Dharmapuri are agri-based areas and their is huge potential to set up agri-start ups,” he said pointing out that there is abundant availability of clay. “I had the opportunity to see the CSIR research centre in Kolkata. I am trying to see if we can have clay and ceramic-based industries in the constituency,” he noted.

Mr. Vamshi Krishna said Peddapalli constituency was centrally located with good railway and road connectivity. “Major railway stations on New Delhi-Vijayawada-Chennai route which forms north south corridor pass through my parliamentary constituency. I have met the South Central Railway General Manager with request to improve the facilities in major stations like Ramagundam, Mancherial and Peddapalli,” he added.

He also said chances of setting up of ancillary units catering to the needs of public sector Singareni Collieries Company limited are high.