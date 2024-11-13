Peddapalli goods train derailment: Several trains cancelled or diverted

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the cancellation of close to 50 long and short distance trains and diversion or partial cancellation of another 50 other trains following the derailment of a goods train between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam near Peddapalli district in Telangana on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) night.

Trains canceled

An official spokesman informed through a press release that among the trains cancelled include the Nagpur - Secunderabad express and other trains scheduled to move from Hyderabad/Secunderabad towards Sirpur Kagaznagar, Karimnagar, Bhadrachalam, Kachedguda to Nagersol, Secunderabad-Rameshwaram, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Raichur, Nanded and so on.

Three railway lines affected

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar enquired about the incident which had occurred in Peddapalli district near Raghavapur from the SCR officials who informed that 11 coaches got derailed and three railway lines were affected in the derailment.

Mr. Sanjay, currently campaigning for the Maharastra Assembly elections in Nagpur, was also told that there was total disruption of traffic between Peddapalli-Ramagunadam sections. Efforts were on to speedily restore the tracks.

Trains skipping stoppages

Other trains like the Dakshin Express between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Hyderabad (12722/12721) and Hyderabad to Hazrat Nizamuddin are skipping the stopages between Balharshah/Bhongir. Few other trains heading towards Patna, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Raipur and so on, are skipping stoppages between Nagpur and Secunderabad and also between Balharshah and Kazipet.

Helpline numbers

Following are the helpline numbers provided: Secunderabad : 040-27786140, 27786170; Kazipet : 0870- 2576430, Warangal : 9063324898 and Khammam : 7815955306

