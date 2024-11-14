 />
Peddapalli goods train derailment: A single railway line track restored

Updated - November 14, 2024 11:40 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
A single line railway track was restored after it was damaged when a goods train derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) night.

A single line railway track was restored after it was damaged when a goods train derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) night. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A single line railway track at the accident site where a goods train derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) night has been restored and declared fit for traffic at 7.20 p.m. on Wednesday (November 13, 2024).

Drone footage of the wreckage from the goods train derailment near Peddapalli district in Telangana on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). | Video Credit: By Arrangement

A goods train was operated between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam at 7.35 p.m. on a trial basis, railway sources said.

The derailment of 12 wagons of a goods train on Tuesday night damaged the railway track disrupting traffic movement on the vital rail link of Kazipet-Balharshah section of South Central Railway (SCR). This has obstructed three tracks and led to cancellation of around 50 long and short distance trains, partial cancellation, diversion and rescheduling of several other trains by SCR.

Upon receiving the information, the railway authorities deployed accident relief trains from Kazipet and Balharshah to the mishap site.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad, Bhartesh Kumar Jain, and other senior officials camped at the accident site and closely monitored the track repair and restoration works on a war footing.

Around 1,200 personnel and 25 heavy machines including 3 JCBs, 10 Hitachi-200 machines, one 200 tonne crane, one 150 tonne crane, one 100 tonne crane, 3 hydra machines have been pressed into service for speedy repair and restoration works round-the-clock, a SCR press release said.

Mr. Arun Kumar Jain complimented the team of officials for restoration of track at the earliest. He called upon the officials to continue the works expeditiously to bring normalcy and total restoration of train traffic.

Published - November 14, 2024 11:35 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / indian railways

