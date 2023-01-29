Pedalling an eco-friendly message

January 29, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Bicycling Club (HBC) and World Cycling Alliance (WCA) jointly hosted a cyclothon to commemorate the 74th Republic Day at Hitex here on Sunday.

The categories in which the race was held for both owned and rented bicycles included 5-km Joy Ride, 10-km Mass Ride, 25-km Foundation Ride, 50-km Endurance Ride and 100-km Century Ride.

Food Safety & Standards Authority of India CEO G.Kamala Vardhana Rao, who attended as chief guest, said that the world had its eyes on India which would be hosting the G-20 Summit, and it was for the citizens to show concern for the environment.

“Cycling plays a vital role in preventing air pollution. We should encourage kids to use bicycles. If their school is not far away, they should be made to ride a cycle. Cycling is the best physical exercise,” he said.

HBC chairman D.V.Manohar and WCA president Graham Watson were also present.