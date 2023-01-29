ADVERTISEMENT

Pedalling an eco-friendly message

January 29, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Hyderabad Bicycling Club chairman D.V. Manohar (second from left), Food Safety & Standards Authority of India CEO G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, World Cycling Alliance president Graham Watson, along with officials and participants at the Republic Day Cyclothon organised at Hitex in Hyderabad on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Hyderabad Bicycling Club (HBC) and World Cycling Alliance (WCA) jointly hosted a cyclothon to commemorate the 74th Republic Day at Hitex here on Sunday.

The categories in which the race was held for both owned and rented bicycles included 5-km Joy Ride, 10-km Mass Ride, 25-km Foundation Ride, 50-km Endurance Ride and 100-km Century Ride.

Food Safety & Standards Authority of India CEO G.Kamala Vardhana Rao, who attended as chief guest, said that the world had its eyes on India which would be hosting the G-20 Summit, and it was for the citizens to show concern for the environment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Cycling plays a vital role in preventing air pollution. We should encourage kids to use bicycles. If their school is not far away, they should be made to ride a cycle. Cycling is the best physical exercise,” he said.

HBC chairman D.V.Manohar and WCA president Graham Watson were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US