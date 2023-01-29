HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pedalling an eco-friendly message

January 29, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Hyderabad Bicycling Club chairman D.V. Manohar (second from left), Food Safety & Standards Authority of India CEO G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, World Cycling Alliance president Graham Watson, along with officials and participants at the Republic Day Cyclothon organised at Hitex in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

Hyderabad Bicycling Club chairman D.V. Manohar (second from left), Food Safety & Standards Authority of India CEO G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, World Cycling Alliance president Graham Watson, along with officials and participants at the Republic Day Cyclothon organised at Hitex in Hyderabad on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Hyderabad Bicycling Club (HBC) and World Cycling Alliance (WCA) jointly hosted a cyclothon to commemorate the 74th Republic Day at Hitex here on Sunday.

The categories in which the race was held for both owned and rented bicycles included 5-km Joy Ride, 10-km Mass Ride, 25-km Foundation Ride, 50-km Endurance Ride and 100-km Century Ride.

Food Safety & Standards Authority of India CEO G.Kamala Vardhana Rao, who attended as chief guest, said that the world had its eyes on India which would be hosting the G-20 Summit, and it was for the citizens to show concern for the environment.

“Cycling plays a vital role in preventing air pollution. We should encourage kids to use bicycles. If their school is not far away, they should be made to ride a cycle. Cycling is the best physical exercise,” he said.

HBC chairman D.V.Manohar and WCA president Graham Watson were also present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.