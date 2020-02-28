Peak power demand in TS crosses highest in combined AP

HYDERABAD

28 February 2020 20:04 IST

Increase attributed to 24×7 free supply to farm sector, LI projects, new industries

Indicating the constant increase in the economic activity in the State, Telangana has registered an all-time high peak power demand of 13,168 mega watt at 7.52 a.m. on Friday surpassing the peak power demand of 13,162 MW of combined Andhra Pradesh that was recorded on March 23, 2014.

Besides, the consumption of per capita energy, one of the key indicators of development, has also gone up in the State by 39.82% in six years as it has increased to 1,896 million units in 2019 from 1,356 MU in 2013. According to the officials of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco), the national average of per capita energy consumption is 1,181 MU. Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao said they were able to make the long strides in the sector only with the guidance and cooperation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Significantly, in spite of meeting the highest-ever consumption in the State there were no restriction or load-shedding, the officials said adding that the peak demand registered on February 28 last year was only 9,770 MW and it is recorded 34% higher on Friday. They attributed the increase in demand to round-the-clock uninterrupted free power supply to agricultural pumpsets, operation of several lift irrigation schemes and increase in the industrial demand.

Compared to the peak demand of 5,661 MW met in June 2014, when the State was formed, the peak demand met on Friday is 132.6% more, the Transco officials said. Explaining the increase in energy consumption, the officials said it has increased by 44% with 68,147 MU consumption in 2018-19 against 47,338 MU in 2013-14. During the same period, the average national growth rate has been 23%.

The officials stated that the farm sector used to get four to five hours of power supply before formation of Telangana but within nine months it was given nine-hour supply and from January 1, 2018 all agricultural pumpsets are getting 24×7 free power supply. Prior to June 2, 2014, the demand from the farm sector was not more than 2,000 MW but it is now around 6,000 MW.

Farm power connections have also increased by over 5 lakh after formation of the State as they stand at 24,31,056 now from 19,02,754 in June 2014. Similarly, the demand from lift irrigation schemes was 680 MW and now the demand is around 2,200 MW, the officials explained. The demand is expected to go up further with the operation of more phases of existing and new lift irrigation projects.

Total number of power consumers (connections) has also increased by 38.61% since 2014 as they stand at 1,54,14,451 now against 1,11,19,990 in 2014.