Peak power demand cross 12,000 MW barrier for first time in TS

The peak power demand on the system crossed the 12,000 MW barrier in Telangana for the first time on Monday morning as the consumption of energy by the agriculture and irrigation sectors zoomed as part of the ongoing rabi cultivation operations.

According to the energy officials, the previous highest demand on the system was eclipsed on Sunday when the demand clocked 11,783 MW against 11,703 MW recorded on August 30 last year (2019). However, in terms of energy consumption in a day, August 30, 2019 remains at the top as the consumption was recorded at 241.68 million units (MU) against 235.56 MU clocked on Sunday.

“The intra-day peak demand touched about 12,060 MW on Monday at 10.15 a.m. with major spike in demand from the agriculture (pump sets) and irrigation (lifts) sectors. We expect the peak demand of power move towards 13,000 MW mark and energy consumption towards 250 MU mark this season,” a senior executive of TS-Transco said adding that they were prepared to meet the demand.

The official attributed the increased demand of energy to cultivation of paddy in a huge extent of over 10.81 lakh hectares, the highest ever, during the rabi season in the State as also the consumption from lift irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram and Kalwakurthy. Cultivation of rabi crops with groundwater such as maize and groundnut is also high this season.

There are about 25 lakh agriculture pumpsets availing 24x7 free power supply in the State and the groundwater table has improved by 3 meters as in January compared to the same period last year. Good monsoon rains as well as filling of thousands of minor irrigation tanks with the operation of Kaleshwaram, Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima, Koilsagar, Sitarama and Srisailam Left Bank Canal (AMRP) lift irrigation projects as also other smaller lifts has helped improve the average groundwater table from 11.88 meters below ground level to 8.88 meters this January, according to agriculture department officials.

“The intra-day peak on Monday was due to the operation of a maximum number of agriculture pumpsets and running of all the 11 motors with 40 MW capacity each in the Kannepally pump house to lift back Godavari water from Gayatri (Medigadda) barrage to Saraswati (Annaram) barrage for their backward journey towards Sundilla and Yellampally barrages and to Mid Manair reservoir through Nandi Medaram and Laxmipur pump houses as part of the Kaleshwaram project,” the official explained.