Peaceful and total bandh in Kamareddy against including agricultural land in Master Plan

January 06, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Kamareddy town observed a total bandh on Friday on the call given by the farmers’ groups against the inclusion of agricultural lands in the industrial zone in the draft master plan even as the police arrested Congress and BJP leaders who extended their support to the farmers’ call.

The bandh was peaceful as educational institutions, shops and commercial establishments remained closed. Police barricaded entry into the town and also arrested protesting farmers at every point they gathered. Apart from Kamareddy bandh was also observed in Machareddy, Domakonda, Bibipet, Ramareddy, Rajampet, Yellareddy, Bhikunur and other small towns. Local BJP and Congress leaders led bike rallies seeking support from the business establishments. There were a few skirmishes between the police and the protestors.

The bandh was successful and peaceful as police made elaborate arrangements to contain any violence. Forces were deployed in Adloor, Yellareddy, Tekrial, Ilchipur, Adloor and Lingapur. Farmers and political leaders were picked up as they tried to gather and shifted to various police stations. Even women farmers were not spared.

The BJP and Congress extended their total support to the bandh call demanding the government withdraw the master plan immediately. BJP leaders Enugu Ravinder Reddy and Venkataramana Reddy were also picked up when they tried to join the protests.

A delegation of the Congress consisting of former Minister Shabbir Ali, Kisan Cell national vice president M. Kodanda Reddy and State president Anvesh Reddy sat on a dharna at Indira Chowk in the town and the police arrested them.

Mr. Shabbir Ali said that the Master Plan was faulty and it was designed to help the real estate sector. The ruling BRS leaders were planning to earn about ₹20,000 crore by selling away the farmers’ lands, he alleged. He condemned the overzealousness of the police stating that he had to change three vehicles to reach Kamareddy as police had barricaded all the routes to foil the agitation.

He said Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao, local MLA Gampa Govardhan and even the District Collector were not responding to the continuous agitation by the farmers and also the unfortunate suicide of a farmer B. Ramulu, who feared that his fertile land would be taken away under the master plan. Mr. Kodanda Reddy and Mr. Anvesh Reddy assured the farmers that Congress would fight against the KCR government on their behalf.