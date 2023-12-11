Peace, stability after Article 370 abrogation in J&K: Kishan Reddy

December 11, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on the abrogation of Article 370 for Jammu & Kashmir, and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the “right” step in Parliament which has been the party’s commitment for long.

“Everyone is aware of our party’s agitations for the cause. We want J&K to be equal to other States across the country and benefit from the economic development. About 80% terror activities have come down, stone pelting has stopped and infiltration from across the border is bare minimum. The amazing transformation has surprised the entire world,” he told a press conference in New Delhi.

Mr. Kishan Reddy claimed that the terrorists trained in Pakistan have been squashed and there is peace and tranquility which is reflected in the increasing number of tourists visiting the state. It has already crossed the 2-crore mark this year so far as against 1.80 crore during the same time last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The normalcy has also helped in successfully hosting the G-20 summit meeting in Srinagar after a gap of 40 years. “There is hope of a new beginning among the citizens and the disadvantaged sections will get benefitted with the provisions of the Indian Constitution being made applicable there. Instead of bombs, RDX, guns and stones, the youngsters are carrying laptops,” he claimed.

The BJP leader pointed out that he was in the Home Ministry and the Bill to abrogate Article 370 was introduced in Parliament and subsequent developments in J&K has been much better what was anticipated by the Modi government.

“Earlier, the national flag was hoisted only from within police barracks and wall writings abusing the Indians was common. Now, people are voluntarily hoisting the tricolour on their houses on a call made by the Prime Minister,” he claimed. The Minister accused the Opposition parties of not appreciating the “peace and stability” in J&K and hence, had expressed their disappointment over the SC verdict.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.