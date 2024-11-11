ADVERTISEMENT

PDSU (V) condemns Bandi Sanjay’s remarks on Education Commission 

Published - November 11, 2024 11:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of Progressive Democratic Students (V) on Sunday (November 10, 2024) condemned remarks of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the Telangana Education Commission.

State president R. Bapurao and A. Vijay, in a statement, said Mr. Sanjay Kumar had referred the members of the Telangana Education Commission as people with the “ideology of Naxalites”.

“It appears that Bandi Sanjay’s remarks hint at a conspiracy against education for Bahujans. He should stop making meaningless allegations and instead, make efforts to bring institutes of national importance to Telangana,” they said.

They further alleged that it was under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule that people affiliated with its ideology were being given posts in higher educational institutes, and the National Education Policy 2020 is an instrument to saffronise education in the country.

PDSU (V) observed that such statements by a minister against a legally-constituted commission would mislead the student community and people in general.

