 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PDSU (V) condemns Bandi Sanjay’s remarks on Education Commission 

Published - November 11, 2024 11:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of Progressive Democratic Students (V) on Sunday (November 10, 2024) condemned remarks of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the Telangana Education Commission.

State president R. Bapurao and A. Vijay, in a statement, said Mr. Sanjay Kumar had referred the members of the Telangana Education Commission as people with the “ideology of Naxalites”.

“It appears that Bandi Sanjay’s remarks hint at a conspiracy against education for Bahujans. He should stop making meaningless allegations and instead, make efforts to bring institutes of national importance to Telangana,” they said.

They further alleged that it was under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule that people affiliated with its ideology were being given posts in higher educational institutes, and the National Education Policy 2020 is an instrument to saffronise education in the country.

PDSU (V) observed that such statements by a minister against a legally-constituted commission would mislead the student community and people in general.

Published - November 11, 2024 11:45 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.