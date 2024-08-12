PDSU calls for movement against issues in education sector

The education sector in the State is riddled with problems — from exorbitant fees in private schools and poor infrastructure in government schools and hostels to corporatisation of higher education — alleged Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) here on Sunday.

The government, despite talking about reforming the system, allocated only nominal funds to improve the sector, the office-bearers said.

Speaking to media persons outside Arts College in Osmania University, its leaders unveiled posters and pamphlets and gave a call for a movement, urging all stakeholders to unite.

PDSU leaders Pawan, Bhadram and Veerababu pointed out the dilapidated condition of gurukulas across the State, in which students from SC/ST and BC communities study.

Vice-chancellors are yet to be appointed to universities; they also do not have sufficient professors and non-teaching staff, and the administrative system suffers, they said.