PD orders issued against habitual offender  

May 02, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Preventive Detention (PD) orders have bee issued against accused 25-year-old Nagaraju Raghu Varma alias Karthik, Varun, Colonel and Karthikeya Singh, as an ‘arms offender’.

He has been lodged in Central Prison at Cherlapally, a police official informed.

The man, who worked as a recovery agent for a finance company, was cheating people by posing as a police officer using fake identity cards and gradually resorted to kidnapping and extorting of money from citizens by using illegal firearms in an organised manner.

Varma was involved in at least seven cases in Telangana in Madhapur, Sanathnagar, Panjagutta, RC Puram, Miyapur and KPHB police stations on charges of cheating, extortion, kidnapping among others. He was also booked by the Podur police in Andhra Pradesh and Devghar Town Police Station in Jharkhand for similar offences.

