PD Act invoked against ‘habitual offender’ for cheating jobless youth

Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi on Monday passed orders invoking Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a native of Ansanpalli village in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, for his “habitual offences”, mainly “cheating” unemployed youth by promising them jobs in various government departments.

The accused, B. Raj Kumar, was arrested by a joint team of Kazipet police and the task force personnel in April on charges of issuing fake appointment letters to several gullible unemployed youth after collecting hefty amounts from them, police said.

Police shifted him to the Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad after serving the copy of the detention orders under PD Act on Monday.