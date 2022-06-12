PD Act against two for selling spurious seeds 

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Saturday invoked Preventive Detention Act against two persons for sale of spurious cotton seeds.

Police said that Mannem Laxmi Narayana of Vanasthalipuram and Namburi Srinivasa Rao of Amaravati were involved in illegal manufacture, storage and distribution of seeds.

In 2020 also, Narayana was detained under PD Act, but continued the ‘old business’ after his release. He was involved in as many as 10 violations in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Nalgonda.

Srinivasa Rao had been procuring spurious seeds at ₹250 from Karnataka and selling it to Narayana at a premium. They were detained at Central Prison, Cherlapally.