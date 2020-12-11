Telangana

PD Act against landgrabber

The Nalgonda Town-I police on Friday, under directions from appropriate authority, invoked Preventive Detention Act against one Bogari Janaiah, who was found intimidating owners and grabbing private and government lands.

Police said an inquiry revealed that he had encroached and intimidated people in parts of Kanagal and Nalgonda. He used to produce fake documents of the properties and harass the original owners, the police said.

Invoked under the Act, he was transported to Warangal Central Prison.

