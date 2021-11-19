PD Act against fraudster

NALGONDA

19 November 2021 19:56 IST

District Collector Prashant J. Patil invoked orders for Preventive Detention Act against one Veerelli Pradeep Reddy who had cheated youths in the name of providing jobs.

In 2018, he had set up a company by name VSVK at Kushaiguda of Hyderabad. And promising jobs, he had collected ₹ 50,000 and up to ₹ 2 lakh per unemployed youth towards executing bonds as surety.

According to the police, there are about 150 aggrieved persons and the fraud amount was to the tune of ₹ 1.5 crore. Reddy was also booked under related violations at Kushaiguda, Nalgonda Rural, Town-I and Town-II police stations.

He was remanded to judicial custody at Chanchalguda central prison.