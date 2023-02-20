HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PCCF visits Kondagattu after CM announces its development

Chief Minister had announced sanction of ₹600 crore for the project

February 20, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Karimnagar district.

Kondagattu Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Karimnagar district. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Forest department is readying to fulfil the mandate of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to develop the famous shrine of Kondagattu and the surrounding areas, in Jagtial district. Mr. Rao had announced sanction of ₹600 crore for the project.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of the Forest Force R.M. Dobriyal, upon instructions from Minister for Environment & Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy, visited the Kondagattu area on Monday and issued necessary instructions to the staff for development and rejuvenation of the forest around the temple.

Soon after the Chief Minister’s announcement about development and renovation of the temple, Member of Rajya Sabha J. Santosh Kumar announced that he would adopt the Kodimyal forest area abutting Kondagattu under his ‘Green India Challenge’. The rejuvenation works will be taken up by the Forest department jointly with the Green India Challenge, a statement informed.

During his visit, Mr. Dobriyal made necessary proposals and suggestions for revival and development of the forest, and issued directions to the staff for development of two forest blocks close by.

In the first phase, the blocks are proposed to be enclosed with a fencing, after which a five-kilometre walking track will be laid inside. Aromatic and medicinal plants are to be grown in 1,000 acres, and nurseries for the same will be established. Also proposed are a watch tower and construction of a gazebo as resting place for devotees visiting the temple.

The forest blocks are proposed to be planted with fruit-bearing trees in order to provide food for the monkeys which are found in huge numbers around the temple. The works will be started soon, Mr. Dobriyal informed.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Basara Circle, Saravanan; DFO, Jagtial, Venkateshwar Rao; and other forest officials accompanied the PCCF on his tour, the statement informed.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.