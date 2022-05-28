PCCF tours Bhadradri Kothagudem circle

Interacts with Gotti Koyas

PCCF (HoFF) R. M. Dobriyal toured the areas of the Bhadradri-Kothagudem forest circle on Friday, and took stock of forest protection, rejuvenation, Haritha Haram preparations, wildlife conservation, and prevention of forest fires, apart from inspecting the habitations of Gotti Koya tribe.

The visit is part of the tours planned by Mr. Dobriyal in various forest regions, to inspect the afforestation and protection measures, a statement from Forest department said.

During the tour, Mr. Dobriyal was impressed by the forest rejuvenation measures taken in Chathakonda, Ramavaram, and Penagadapa reserve forest areas.

He enquired about measures being taken to prevent fire accidents in summer, marking of firelines, and work of rapid action teams. He also inspected the artificial waterholes created for wildlife.

Visiting the Gotti Koya habitation in Ramavaram range, he interacted with members of the tribe, and requested for cooperation forest protection. He urged them not to fell forests.

He also visited the nursery at Sandillapadu in Manuguru division, and asked them to provide tall plants for municipalities to be planted as part of Haritha Haram.

Chief Conservator, Kothagudem, Bheema Naik, DFO Praveen and other officials accompanied the PCCF on the tour.