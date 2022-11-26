  1. EPaper
PCCF promises protection to foresters

November 26, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special Correspondent

PCCF (HOFF) R. M. Dobriyal, at a meeting with state-level forest officials on Saturday, said the state government was committed to protection of forest staff and had already issued directions to the DGP for cooperation of the police department, following death of a forest range officer at the hands of encroachers.

Proposals were sent to the government about weaponisation of forest force, establishment of forest stations, together with stringent action against forest offenders, fresh recruitments and requirement of vehicles, and efforts would be made to ensure early approval, Mr. Dobriyal said.

Government is informed about the loss to the forests due to encroachments by Gutti Koya tribe, and action would be taken to prevent the same. Mr. Dobriyal urged foresters to participate in the process to identify podu lands in line with the ROFR Act.

