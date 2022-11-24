PCCF meets staff associations

November 24, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force R. M. Dobriyal met the representatives of various forest employees’ associations on Thursday in the backdrop of the murder of the Forest Range Officer Ch. Srinivasa Rao in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and assured permanent solution to the issue of the conflict between tribals and forest staff.

Associations of junior forest officers, forest rangers, and state forest officers and IFS officers unanimously condemned the incident, and urged the higher officials and government to ensure that such incidents do not take place in future. Tributes were paid to the slain officer, in whose memory two minutes’ silence was observed.

The associations demanded weaponisation of field level forest staff, establishment of special forest stations, filling of vacancies in various wings of the Forest department, better coordination between the Revenue and Police departments, and completion of the process to clearly demarcate the forest borders in all beats.

Mentioning that Guthi Koya tribe does not come under Podu cultivators, they proposed that the government identify them as encroachers of forest lands and take up an action plan to bring them out of the forested areas.

Mr. Dobriyal said high priority would be given to protection of field staff and workers, and promised to take the issues at field level to the notice of the government.

Later in the day, Mr. Dobriyal met DGP Mahender Reddy and discussed the murder of the forest officer and subsequent happenings. He sought more coordination between field level forest staff and police, besides increased protection in sensitive areas. Responding to the request, Mr. Mahender Reddy promised to issue necessary instructions to police officials.