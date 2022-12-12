PCC jumbo committee triggers unrest among senior leaders

December 12, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Serious trouble is brewing in the State Congress with several senior leaders expressing serious reservations at the manner in which an jumbo executive was announced.

It is literally a double whammy for the already beleaguered Congress party, which is yet to digest its humiliating showing in the Munugode byelection.

Dozens of senior leaders, who have been with the Congress in its troubled times are incensed at not being taken into confidence while reconstituting the State executive.

The names that figure as general secretaries and vice-presidents have sent shock waves as many turncoats and new entrants managed to get the coveted posts. There are 84 general secretaries and 24 vice-presidents besides reconstituted DCCs and Political Affairs Committee and Pradesh Executive Committee.

For the record, apart from the jumbo executive announced two-day ago, there is a treasurer, five working presidents, 1- senior vice-president and three chiefs of AICC named committees.

Already, former minister Konda Surekha refused to accept the PEC post while she should have been included in the PAC. A senior leader came all the way to Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters to launch a direct attack on TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and AICC in charge Manickam Tagore for their alleged role in finalising the list, he was persuaded not to address the media.

The trouble seems to have reached Delhi with a section of the party leaders sending complaints that caste balance was given a burial. A senior party source said the AICC has sought caste-wise break up of the new appointees.

Strangely enough, top State Congress leaders like C. Damodar Raj Narasimha, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Ponnam Prabhakar, Renuka Chowdary, Anjan Kumar Yadav and others are said to be upset by the new appointments.

A top TPCC source said senior party leaders were asked to suggest names for the post of general secretaries and vice-presidents. Accordingly, the State Congress leaders, AICC incharges had given their list. “We were hoping that 40 general secretaries will be named but to our surprise it swelled to 84,” the senior leader lamented.

“Many of the newly appointed general secretaries and vice-presidents do not have the qualification or the service to be considered for the crucial posts,” another leader complained and pointed out how those from the TRS and TDP found a place in the new list.

An immediate fall out of what the Telangana Congress leaders claim is an unscientific manner of finalising the names was a meeting of disgruntled seniors at the residence of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Party seniors such as D. Sridhar Babu, V. Hanumantha Rao, M. Kodanda Reddy and Madhu Yaskhi Goud were closeted with Mr. Bhatti to take stock of the developing situation.

Mr. Bhatti told reporters that disappointed party leaders had met him and expressed their anguish at the manner in which the appointments were made. “I too was not consulted before the names were announced,” he said adding that the usual practice is to consult the CLP leader along with the PCC chief before finalising the names. “I will give my feedback to the high command,” he said.

Going by the mood of a major section of the party, trouble is unlikely to be contained in next few days.