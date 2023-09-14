PCC chief says party is committed to its Warangal ‘Farmer’s Declaration’

September 14, 2023 05:27 am | Updated 05:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday wrote an open letter to the tenant farmers in the State, assuring them that the Congress party was committed to the Warangal Farmer’s Declaration and promised to implement it in word and spirit once the party rides to power in a few months.

In a three-page letter, Mr. Reddy said Congress party’s top leadership to the grassroots workers consider Warangal Declaration as the Bhagavad Gita and added that the party would not disappoint the farmers, particularly the tenant farmers. Stating that bringing ‘Rythu Rajyam’ (farmer-centric rule) was the party’s commitment, the TPCC chief asked the people and farmers in particular to wait for another 100 days to see Congress coming to power.

The PCC chief said that tenant farmers who are the real cultivators are experiencing hell, not getting crop loans, Rythu Bandhu investment support of compensation for crop damage.

He pointed out that 40 per cent of the cultivable land in the State was in the possession of 22 lakh tenant farmers but the government did not show any concern for them. As a result, the banks are unwilling to give loans, which forces them to approach the moneylenders for crop investment. He regretted that 80 per cent of the farmers ended their lives due to lack of compensation in case of crop loss and due to high interest burden.

Lamenting that the farm sector was in crisis, Mr. Revanth Reddy said due to the BRS government’s ill-conceived policies, the diversity of crops in Telangana has not only been damaged, but the farmers have also suffered badly.

He said the Warangal Declaration announced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi envisaged Indiramma Rythu Bharosa Scheme and promised to provide investment assistance of ₹15,000 per acre per year to the land owning farmers and tenant farmers as well.

