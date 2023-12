December 11, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Cardiologist Dr. P.C. Rath took over as the president of Cardiological Society of India (CSI) for the year 2023-2024, at the annual conference of Cardiological Society of India held in Kolkata on December 9. As president of society, Dr. P.C.Rath will coordinate with different State branches and different cardiological societies of other countries. He will also coordinate with government of India and State governments to formulate different healthcare policies.

