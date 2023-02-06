ADVERTISEMENT

Payment of power dues between TS, AP come to the fore yet again 

February 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Harish Rao included the dues under inter-State settlement in the budget 

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Payment of power dues, which has been a pending issue between the successor Telugu States – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – came to the limelight again, with the Telangana State government incorporating dues payable by the neighbouring State in the budget for the next financial year tabled in the Legislature on Monday.

A separate head inter-State settlement has been incorporated in the revenue receipts amounting to ₹ 17,828 crore. This is the amount that Telangana has been demanding from AP during the bilateral meetings of the two States convened by the Union Home Ministry.

The issue assumes significance as the Central government has directed Telangana to repay dues to the tune of ₹ 6,752 crore following a representation made by Andhra Pradesh last year that the Telangana government had not paid dues including principal and late payment surccharge due to it. The Central government had, however, not acted on the representations made by Telangana seeking payment of ₹ 17,828 crore in spite of submitting detailed report on them.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Energy department in separate letters addressed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman explained how AP government had “unilaterally” called off power purchase agreements against the interests of Telangana, but in vain.

“AP’s claim of around ₹ 6,752 crore dues from Telangana is reportedly reimbursed by the Centre. We are hopeful that the Centre will act upon our claim,” a senior Finance department official said. The government had therefore incorporated the provision in the budget in anticipation of action by the Centre.

