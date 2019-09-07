Pay village worker wages from GP grants: MLC T. Jeevan Reddy

Senior Congress leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has requested the State government to pay the salaries of sanitation workers and other temporary staff of gram panchayats from the grant planned to be released every month since the village level local bodies are not in a position to bear the expenditure due to paucity of funds.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, the Congress MLC said although the Chief Minister had taken a decision to increase the wages of temporary village workers to ₹8,500 per month following the Supreme Court directions on payment of equal wages for equal work in tune with the Minimum Wages Act after the workers’ agitation.

However, the gram panchayats were not in a position to pay even the wages in vogue as per GO 63 from ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 a month to the village-level workers engaged in sanitation, drinking water and power supply due to their poor financial position, he pointed out. Since the State government was planning to release ₹339 crore State and Central funds to gram panchayats every month to strengthen the bodies, a policy decision was needed pay the wages from the monthly grant to be released to them, he felt.