‘Pay salaries, pensions on 1st of every month’

Bandi Sanjay writes open letter to CM

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kuamr wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao urging him to pay salaries to regular and contract employees, and pensions to retired employees on the first of every month.

“Article 21 (A) and 300 of the Constitution has given the right to employees to receive wages in time. Not paying them wages in time is nothing but violating their rights. Payments for them could not be delayed unless a financial emergency was declared under Article 360 of Indian Constitution,” a part of the letter read.

Alleging that the government has also been keeping other emergency bills pending, the BJP president said that health reimbursement, surrender leave, GPF, advances and part of final withdrawals are not being released by the government on time, and employees are being forced to wait till 15 th of every month to receive wages and pensions.